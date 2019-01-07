Patriot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,865 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.24.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 214,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/patriot-wealth-management-inc-sells-1865-shares-of-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn.html.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.