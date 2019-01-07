Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pattern Energy has outperformed its industry over the past six months. Pattern Energy continues to benefit from wind projects in Canada. The company is well focused to develop and expand its renewable operation and sell the produce to customers under fixed long-term price contracts. The decision to exit Chilean operation and enter the Japanese renewable market through acquisitions will boost its performance. The Pattern Development 2.0 investments will also assist the company to expand from the current levels. However, the company is exposed to foreign-currency fluctuation risks that are unpredictable and can have an adverse impact on earnings. Fluctuation in weather conditions and competition with clean natural gas are headwinds.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pattern Energy Group to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Desjardins lowered Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Pattern Energy Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Pattern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.22 million. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 889.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

