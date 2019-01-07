Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.66. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.65 million. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 20,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,902.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 306,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,141,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,511,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 998,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 907,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,624.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 630,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,141,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,511,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

