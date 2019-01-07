Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,469,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,949,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after buying an additional 363,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after buying an additional 363,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,614,724.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,389,000 after buying an additional 8,477,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,429,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,806,000 after buying an additional 238,854 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 150,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,605. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.61 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

