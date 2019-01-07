Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Harworth Group (HWG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Thursday. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

In other news, insider Owen Michaelson bought 41,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.62 ($65,333.36).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

