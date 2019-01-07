Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) SVP Sells $69,779.16 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $69,779.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $48.43 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.57 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,401,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,953,000 after buying an additional 90,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,401,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,953,000 after purchasing an additional 90,839 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 63.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,238,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 478,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 10.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 177,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

