Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) insider Kevin Eley bought 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,291.60 ($7,299.01).

Shares of Pengana Capital Group stock opened at A$2.20 ($1.56) on Monday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pengana Capital Group Ltd (PCG) Insider Buys A$10,291.60 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/pengana-capital-group-ltd-pcg-insider-buys-a10291-60-in-stock.html.

Pengana Capital Group Company Profile

Pengana Holdings Pty Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Elly Investments Pty Ltd.

