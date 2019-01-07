People’s United Financial (PBCT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

PBCT has been the subject of several other reports. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price objective on shares of People’s United Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 32,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $478,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,768,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 44,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 46,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

