PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report sales of $19.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.66 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $19.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $64.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.51 billion to $65.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.50 billion to $67.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

PEP stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.53. 5,220,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,812 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,201,000 after buying an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,201,000 after buying an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,826,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,611,000 after buying an additional 974,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,213,000 after buying an additional 19,929,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,759,000 after buying an additional 471,913 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.