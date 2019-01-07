PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Position Increased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $118,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 268.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 196.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,639.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,812. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $124.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.32.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

