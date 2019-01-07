PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s (PDRDY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their underperform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report issued on Friday morning.

PDRDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a $0.217 dividend. This is a boost from PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

