Peter M. Wege II Sells 13,741 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Peter M. Wege II sold 13,741 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $213,397.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SCS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,182. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $19.35.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,417,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,232,000 after purchasing an additional 137,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,232,000 after buying an additional 137,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,167,000 after buying an additional 43,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Steelcase by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,330,000 after buying an additional 304,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 9.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,200,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,215,000 after buying an additional 275,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.
SCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.
