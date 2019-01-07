PG&E (PCG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. PG&E Corp continues to make considerable investments in gas-related projects, and electric system safety and reliability. Going ahead, the company plans on investing approximately $6 billion in 2019. Moreover, the company projects more than $1 billion in grid investments through 2020. However, PG&E Corp’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past 12 months. PG&E Corp.’s operations are subject to federal, state and local legislative requirements as well as extensive environmental regulations related to the emission of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide. Any changes in the environmental mandates could impact the company’s financial performance.”

Several other research firms have also commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PG&E to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $48.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.08.

PCG opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. PG&E has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 56,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PG&E by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in PG&E by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 658,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

