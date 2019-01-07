Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 170,787 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,787 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of AbbVie worth $106,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,879,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,907,000 after buying an additional 382,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,608,000 after acquiring an additional 348,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,707,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,495 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,280,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,042,000 after purchasing an additional 140,560 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,867,000 after purchasing an additional 717,452 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV opened at $89.07 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase sold 60,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,437,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,322 shares in the company, valued at $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,440 shares of company stock worth $24,029,804. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

