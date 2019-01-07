PKG Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $90,873.00 and $7,399.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.02193125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00156602 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00209561 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025150 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025148 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

