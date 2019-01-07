Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 4th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $22.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. FMR LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 145.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 306,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $24,253,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $11,745,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $991,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

