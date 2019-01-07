Plug Power (PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $1.34

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.34. Plug Power shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 7525194 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.44 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 170.62%. Plug Power’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,565.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in Plug Power by 90.3% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,910,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,903 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 67.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 369,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $266,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

