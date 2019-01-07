POLY AI Hits Market Capitalization of $157.00 (AI)

POLY AI (CURRENCY:AI) traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. POLY AI has a total market cap of $157.00 and $7.00 worth of POLY AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POLY AI has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POLY AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.02215191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00156410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00210891 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024940 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024937 BTC.

POLY AI Token Profile

POLY AI’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,981 tokens. POLY AI’s official website is polynetwork.org. POLY AI’s official Twitter account is @poly_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POLY AI Token Trading

POLY AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLY AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POLY AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POLY AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

