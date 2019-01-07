Pool Co. (POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $556.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $553.02 million to $560.00 million. Pool posted sales of $510.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. The business had revenue of $811.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.80.

In other news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $3,318,301.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,482.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $1,658,094.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pool by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 110,457 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Pool by 16,320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,920 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Pool has a 52-week low of $123.88 and a 52-week high of $175.87.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.