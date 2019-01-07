Power Ledger Trading Down 1% This Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Upbit, Kucoin and Bittrex. Power Ledger has a market cap of $31.78 million and $761,214.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.02203389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00155429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00209130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024912 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024906 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,981,520 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, Upbit, TDAX, DigiFinex, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, BX Thailand, IDEX, Bitbns, Bittrex, Huobi, Radar Relay, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

