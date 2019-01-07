Powercoin (PWR) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Powercoin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Powercoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $714.00 worth of Powercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Powercoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Powercoin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. Powercoin’s total supply is 9,929,752,950 coins. The Reddit community for Powercoin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Powercoin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powercoin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Powercoin Coin Trading

Powercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

