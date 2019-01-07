PPL (PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

PPL (NYSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,269,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,329. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.46. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $209,586.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 22,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $694,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,556 shares of company stock worth $953,085. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $124,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $153,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of PPL by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PPL by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

