Primary Health Properties (PHP) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 107.25 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 123.50 ($1.61).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.35.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.