Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) & Aurora Mobile (JG) Critical Analysis

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Professional Diversity Network and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Mobile has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Aurora Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $22.05 million 0.26 -$22.28 million N/A N/A Aurora Mobile $45.38 million 17.23 -$14.39 million N/A N/A

Aurora Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -111.23% -84.58% -44.44% Aurora Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats Professional Diversity Network on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10,266,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Limited.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

