Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.97, but opened at $94.43. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $96.68, with a volume of 168350 shares trading hands.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a $0.2283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $195,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth $200,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $204,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) Shares Gap Up to $94.43” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/proshares-ultra-sp500-sso-shares-gap-up-to-94-43.html.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SSO)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.