ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) Shares Gap Up to $94.43

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.97, but opened at $94.43. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $96.68, with a volume of 168350 shares trading hands.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a $0.2283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $195,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth $200,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $204,000.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SSO)
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.