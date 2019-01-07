Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Hits $0.0005

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $80,069.00 and $48,267.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token’s total supply is 293,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,179,140 tokens. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome.

Provoco Token Token Trading

Provoco Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

