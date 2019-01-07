Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,541,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,468,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,430,000 after acquiring an additional 839,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,365,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,208,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,050,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,720,000 after acquiring an additional 56,038 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 880,315 shares of company stock valued at $22,026,194. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.54.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $84.94. 234,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,106. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $127.14. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

