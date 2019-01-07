Prudential Financial (PRU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Exposure to still low interest rates as well as to products like annuities and universal life guarantying low returns remains a woe. Escalating expenses continue to weigh on margin expansion. Shares of Prudential underperformed the industry in a year’s time. The consensus mark for 2019 too moved down in the last 60 days. Nonetheless, Prudential continues to gain from growth in asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and solid international operations. It is set to grow on its high performing asset management business, international operations and a deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market. Focus on Protection, Retirement and Investment Management businesses will consistently help Prudential lead the space. It expects 2019 bottom line between $12.50 and $13.00 and ROE between 12% and 13% in the near-to-intermediate term. A strong balance sheet and an efficient capital management are also tailwinds.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRU. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.54.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,106. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 880,315 shares of company stock worth $22,026,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,468,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,430,000 after purchasing an additional 839,309 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 985.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 688,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,721,000 after purchasing an additional 624,750 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,195,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,453,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 500,185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 358,225 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

