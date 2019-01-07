PVH (PVH) Shares Up 5%

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) shot up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.81 and last traded at $98.56. 1,860,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,276,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. UBS Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on PVH to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on PVH from $188.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PVH from $178.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

In other news, CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.51 per share, with a total value of $955,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig W. Rydin bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.09 per share, with a total value of $98,794.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PVH by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,874,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,029,292,000 after buying an additional 575,989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in PVH by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in PVH by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 204,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after buying an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in PVH by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 44,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

