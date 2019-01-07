Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pylon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00018921 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $18.94 and $51.55. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $314,269.00 and approximately $222.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network is a coin. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 415,371 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org.

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $20.33, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

