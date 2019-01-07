Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Reduced by Analyst

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MLM. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup set a $231.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $204.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.90.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $176.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $241.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.07 per share, with a total value of $174,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,080.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $273,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

