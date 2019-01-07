Qbic (QBIC) One Day Volume Tops $24.00

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $14,123.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Qbic has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.02071645 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00002466 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000428 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00022731 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004333 BTC.

About Qbic

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

