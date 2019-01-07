Qiagen NV (QGEN) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Qiagen worth $55,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,627,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,037,000 after buying an additional 128,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qiagen from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Commerzbank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen NV has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $377.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.16 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/qiagen-nv-qgen-stake-increased-by-morgan-stanley.html.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.