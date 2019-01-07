Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) CEO Sells $525,973.32 in Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) CEO J Joel Quadracci sold 24,039 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $525,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Joel Quadracci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, J Joel Quadracci sold 56,569 shares of Quad/Graphics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,234,901.27.

On Wednesday, November 20th, J Joel Quadracci sold 10,908 shares of Quad/Graphics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $237,467.16.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $636.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on QUAD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quad/Graphics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quad/Graphics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,896,000 after buying an additional 87,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 48.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/quad-graphics-inc-quad-ceo-sells-525973-32-in-stock.html.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.