Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $114,239.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

QNTU is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

