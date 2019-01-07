Qudian (QD) and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (CIHKY) Financial Contrast

Qudian (NYSE:QD) and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Qudian alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Qudian and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 5 0 0 2.00 CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qudian presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 272.12%. Given Qudian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qudian is more favorable than CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Qudian does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 30.49% 22.42% 12.53% CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 22.85% 16.71% 1.21%

Volatility & Risk

Qudian has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qudian and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $733.96 million 2.14 $332.67 million N/A N/A CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR $46.95 billion 0.36 $10.38 billion N/A N/A

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Qudian.

Summary

Qudian beats CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts. It also provides personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans, as well as loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business, combo, guarantee, and housing mortgage loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and financial leasing, third-party payment, and guarantee services, as well as loans for vessels. In addition, the company offers investment and wealth management, and insurance products; individual forex option and express, and gold trading services; open ended funds; private banking and cash management services; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. Further, it provides settlement and trade chain financing services; international business, wealth investment, risk and financial management, cross border RMB financing, international factoring and settlement, oversea financing, and trade finance services; and forfeiting and risk participation, cross border RMB clearing, interbank business, and escrow services. Additionally, the company offers instruments; custody and pension services; credit cards; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 137 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; 1 branch-level operation center; 1 representative office; 3,340 self-service centers; 11,382 self-service machines, including 1,610 automatic teller machines, and 9,772 deposit-taking and cash withdrawal machines; and 12,936 visual counters. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.