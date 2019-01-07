Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNGR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price target on Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ranger Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,520 shares of company stock worth $122,350. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 541,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 125,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

