Raymond James Downgrades Trustmark (TRMK) to Underperform

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Trustmark stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trustmark news, Director Leroy G. Walker, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $392,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,289 shares of company stock worth $163,671. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,802,000 after buying an additional 502,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,382,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 891.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 451,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trustmark by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after buying an additional 111,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,008,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,174,000 after buying an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

