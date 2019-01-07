Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for alstria office REIT (AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR: AOX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/2/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.30 ($16.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.30 ($16.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.30 ($16.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.80 ($17.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AOX traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting €12.04 ($14.00). 309,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT-AG has a 12-month low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.69).

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 117 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of September 30, 2018).

