Red Moon Resources (RMK) Trading Down 7.1%

Red Moon Resources Inc (CVE:RMK) fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 103,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 38,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Red Moon Resources Company Profile

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 922 claims in the Bay St.

