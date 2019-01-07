Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 121,000 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd (LFGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE:LFGR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Leaf Group were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 247,559 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 34.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 139,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 99.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leaf Group stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. Leaf Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

