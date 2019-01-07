Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.23 Million Position in Gold Resource Co. (GORO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 414,630 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.11% of Gold Resource worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gold Resource by 435.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 221,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,145 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 93,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gold Resource by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 134,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 74,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gold Resource by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period.

GORO opened at $4.14 on Monday. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a $0.0017 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

