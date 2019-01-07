Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Gibraltar Industries worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. FMR LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after acquiring an additional 573,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,889,000 after buying an additional 229,627 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,934,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,814,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROCK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $36.47 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

