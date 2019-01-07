Renault (RNO) Given a €74.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Societe Generale set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a €84.20 ($97.91) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €82.64 ($96.10).

Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

