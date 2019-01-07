Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Renewable Energy Group worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 143.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.10. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $597.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.60 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 34.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, VP Eric Bowen sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $255,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,592.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

