Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RTN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Restaurant Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 286.50 ($3.74).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 150.70 ($1.97) on Friday. Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

In other news, insider Debbie Howard Hewitt bought 13,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £19,942.14 ($26,057.94).

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.