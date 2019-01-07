Reviewing CHINA RESOURES/ADR (CRPJY) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 2 0 0 1.50

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.72%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than CHINA RESOURES/ADR.

Dividends

CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 6.76% 9.52% 1.55%

Volatility and Risk

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RESOURES/ADR $9.37 billion 0.98 $593.17 million $1.86 15.35 Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.56 billion 1.52 $167.18 million $1.65 21.67

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. CHINA RESOURES/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHINA RESOURES/ADR Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

