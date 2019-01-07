Reviewing ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) & Masimo (MASI)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and Masimo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Masimo 0 0 6 0 3.00

Masimo has a consensus target price of $119.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -394.07% -266.99% Masimo 17.08% 20.29% 16.44%

Risk and Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Masimo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Masimo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $350,000.00 27.35 -$5.37 million N/A N/A Masimo $798.11 million 7.03 $131.61 million $2.45 43.22

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Summary

Masimo beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound systems. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as CT, MRI, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease or internal bleeding. It also offers the Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation has a strategic partnership with NU Hospitals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

