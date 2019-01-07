Reviewing Equinix (EQIX) & Northstar Realty Europe (NRE)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Northstar Realty Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Northstar Realty Europe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Northstar Realty Europe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 6.46% 7.70% 2.74% Northstar Realty Europe 29.13% 8.37% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equinix and Northstar Realty Europe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $4.37 billion 6.51 $232.98 million $18.53 19.09 Northstar Realty Europe $129.92 million 5.90 -$31.12 million N/A N/A

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Northstar Realty Europe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Equinix and Northstar Realty Europe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 1 14 0 2.93 Northstar Realty Europe 0 1 1 0 2.50

Equinix currently has a consensus target price of $504.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.60%. Northstar Realty Europe has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Northstar Realty Europe.

Risk & Volatility

Equinix has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northstar Realty Europe has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $9.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Northstar Realty Europe pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Equinix pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Equinix beats Northstar Realty Europe on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

