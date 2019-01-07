Reviewing Financial Engines (FNGN) and Oaktree Capital Group (OAK)

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) and Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Financial Engines and Oaktree Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Engines 0 6 0 0 2.00 Oaktree Capital Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Financial Engines currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential downside of 13.98%. Oaktree Capital Group has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.54%. Given Oaktree Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oaktree Capital Group is more favorable than Financial Engines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Financial Engines and Oaktree Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Engines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oaktree Capital Group $1.47 billion 4.34 $231.49 million $3.97 10.22

Oaktree Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Engines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Financial Engines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Oaktree Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Financial Engines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Engines and Oaktree Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Engines N/A N/A N/A Oaktree Capital Group 13.96% 14.03% 3.09%

Dividends

Financial Engines pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oaktree Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Oaktree Capital Group pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oaktree Capital Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Oaktree Capital Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group beats Financial Engines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc. provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor. The company's products and services include Professional Management that provides discretionary portfolio management service for individuals in the workplace who want affordable and personalized portfolio management for their retirement accounts; Personal Advisor, which offers discretionary portfolio management for 401(k), IRA, and taxable accounts for defined contribution (DC) plan participants and individual retail investors; and Online Advice, an Internet-based investment advisory service designed for individuals who wish to take an active role in personally managing their portfolios. Its products and services also comprise Financial Planning and Retirement Income Planning services, including social security guidance; and Financial Wellness, which offers a range of financial education and guidance through multiple channels, including in person, on-site events, online content, and phone-based advisors. The company delivers its services to plan sponsors and plan participants primarily through connections to nine DC plan providers. Financial Engines, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was incorporated on May 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

